Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Thursday lifted the ban placed on religious congregations across the state to allow religious bodies have their normal worship and services.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communication and made available to journalists in Lokoja

Gov. Bello, however, urged all religious leaders to put in place preventive and precautionary measures in their various worship centres in order to contain the outbreak and spread of coronavirus in the state.

Gov. Bello further enjoined the religious leaders to continue to pray for the end of the pandemic so that the world could return to normal life and activities.

”Following the directive of His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State that the ban on religious congregations be lifted with immediate effect to allow religious bodies have their normal worship and services, we urge religious leaders to put in place the following preventive measures:

“Sanitizers should be provided for all worshippers at the entrance of churches and mosques.

“Sitting arrangements in mosques and churches should be done to ensure social distancing.

“We also urge churches and mosques to make their services as brief as possible in order not to keep a large crowd of worshipers within an enclosed confinement for a long period of time.

”The COVID-19 Squadron Committee also urges religious leaders to continue to pray for the end of the pandemic so that the world can return to normal life and activities,” the statement added