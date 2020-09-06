Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has cancel all forms of public celebrations to mark the 33rd anniversary of the state creation coming up on September 23, 2020.

Akwa Ibom and Katsina states were carved out of Cross River and Kaduna states respectively on September 23, 1987 by the then General Ibrahim Babaginda-led military administration.

It is usually a big event in Akwa Ibom, sometimes accentuated with a public holiday even in the present Udom Emmanuel administration which has witnessed the scaling down of many public celebrations.

But this year’s celebration would only be observed in principles as the Gov. Emmanuel is said to have cancelled its public celebration to conform with COVID-19 protocol.

A press release signed by the Secretary to the state government and state chairman of COVID-19 management committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, said; “In continuation of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has approved that there should be no public gatherings to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the creation of our dear Akwa Ibom State on 23 September, 2020.

“This directive is in response to the difficulty that can be experienced in enforcing compliance with AKSG/NCDC/WHO COVID-19 guidelines and protocols during big state-wide celebrations.

“This decision is taken in the interest of public health and safety of the citizens of Akwa Ibom state. The health, lives and wellbeing of Akwa Ibomites must be prioritised over any celebrations.

“The Governor however invites all citizens to deeply reflect on the historical struggle for the creation of our state and apply themselves to worthy causes that will continue to positively transform and uplift the name of our state.

God bless Akwa Ibom!” The release said.