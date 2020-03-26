Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has ordered the closure of all borders and roads leading to the state with immediate effect.

The governor also directed that Ibom Air suspends all flight operations with effect from Sunday, March 29.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Thursday.

Emmanuel was quoted as directing that workers in the state should stop work with effect from Monday, March 30 for one week.

“Following a critical analysis of the situation relating to COVID-19 situation, I have been directed by His Excellency, Gov. Mr Udom Emmanuel to make the following announcements:

“Salaries of state government workers for the month of March will be paid today, Thursday, March 26, 2020.

“Workers are advised to prepare to stop going to work and stay at home for one week with effect from Monday, March 30, 2020. The stay-at-home order will be strongly enforced.

“All borders and roads leading in and out of the state are closed with immediate effect; except for transportation of food items. Ibom Air will suspend all flight operations from Sunday, March 29, 2020.

“Markets are to remain open for sale of foodstuff and essential items only,” Emmanuel said.

The governor appealed to all Churches in the state to fast and pray on Sunday, March 29 for God’s intervention in the present situation.

He added that while the one week stay at home order would be on, government would continue to monitor the situation and provide update on the coronavirus in the state.

“While the one week stay-at-home order subsists, the Akwa Ibom state government will continue to monitor and provide regular updates on any development in the COVID-19 situation in our state,” he said.

Emmanuel warned residents to remain calm, maintain personal and respiratory hygiene, wash their hands with soap and running water regularly, maintain social distance.

The governor urged all citizens, residents and professional bodies to desist from creating unnecessary panic within the state, stressing that only verified information should be sent to the public. (NAN)