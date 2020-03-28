Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has dispelled the rumour of a six-to-six curfew in the state, describing the rumour as a deliberate act of mischief designed by enemies of the people to cause confusion and unrest.

The governor made this known in a statement issued by his press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikau, and made available to Newsmen, over the weekend in Yola.

Fintiri said, his government would not spare any effort in tracking those responsible for causing unrest in the state and would bring them to book in accordance with the law.

The statement reads, “Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has warned that Government will not take lightly the dangerous mischief of enemies aimed at tarnishing the image of the Government.

“The Governor describes as irresponsible the rumour of a curfew supposed to have taken effect from midnight of Friday 27th March, 2020 which is not true and people are advised not to believe it.

“The Governor notes that the rumour was spread by mischief makers to create panic and Government will not hesitate to treat such as sabotage.”

Calling on the general public to disregard the false rumour, he said, “Please disregard rumours fabricated by enemies of the Government amid the current crisis emanating from the spreading Covid-19 pandemic.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri therefore appeals to the good people of Adamawa to help the government stop the dissemination of the rumours promoting wrong information and not forward this erroneous material.”

The statement added that, “The governor said government will not hesitate to use the instrumentality of the Law on any mischief maker found to be behind such panic causing information at this time that requires cooperation and support from everyone instead of politicking with our unfortunate situation.

“There was no challenge in Adamawa that would warrant imposition of curfew and urged residents of the state to disregard the rumours and go about their lawful businesses.”

The statement encouraged the public to deligently adhere to government guidelines for safety in respect to Covid-19.

Earlier on Friday, an anonymous and malicious press statement credited to the deputy governor went viral informing the public, that the Adamawa state government has imposed a six-to-six curfew in the state and that the governor has restricted movement, effective Saturday, including for the media, as the mention of essential services exempted from movement restrictions excluded the media.