Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has relaxed the COVID-19 induced

lockdown of the state with effect from today.

Addressing journalists at Government House, Umuahia after a meeting

with some critical stakeholders in the state, Ikpeazu said as from today, vehicular movements would be allowed in the state.

He however said that commercial vehicle and Keke operators in the state must observe strictly guidelines specified by the state committee on COVID-19 and that anybody who violated the guidelines

would be arrested and prosecuted

The Committee’s guidelines are that keke operators must carry only two

passengers in a given trip, while commercial buses must not carry more

than five persons.

Residents of the state according to the guidelines should wear nose mask before coming out in public, while churches will operate with fewer members and must observe social distancing.

It also stated that burials shall be in a football field with not more than 30 person, while if it is taking place in a compound, there will not be more than 10 persons in attendance.

Before the burial, churches are to obtain permission from the Secretary to the State Government while traditional worshippers should go through their traditional rulers, social distancing must be observed.

Ikpeazu directed market union leaders to meet and plan on how to operate.