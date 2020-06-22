Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As part of measures to tackle the COVID-19 global pandemic in Taraba, the state governor Darius Ishaku, on Monday commissioned a one hundred bed capacity isolation and treatment centre put together in collaboration with Access Bank PLC.

Gov Ishaku who was as represented by his deputy Engr Haruna Manu said that though there was currently no single case of COVID-19 in the state, the government was not taking chances and is poised to ensure that in the unlikely even of an emergency, the government was fully prepared to respond appropriately.

Manu thanked the management of Access Bank for their great and urged other well spirited individuals and groups to support government’s efforts at ensuring that the state remains COVID-19 free.

He further noted that since there was no approved and confirmed vaccination or treatment for the pandemic, prevention remains the best bet and urged the people to abide by the best global hygiene protocols for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

“Gentlemen, we are all well aware that there is no treatment or vaccination available for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the whole world today and so prevention remains our best bet in the fight against the pandemic.

” As at today, we don’t have any active case of COVID-19 in the state. But government is not resting on its efforts to make sure that we are not taken unawares. We are fully prepared to contain any emergency. That is why this facility is of such great importance to us. Let me use this opportunity to appreciate Access Bank for supporting us with this facility. Your efforts are most commendable. I call on other well spirited individuals and groups to support our efforts at keeping Taraba state safe from COVID-19.

“We must also continue to observe a the hygiene protocols prescribed by the WHO and reaffirmed by the Taraba state government such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers, maintaining social distancing and others”.

Manu said that the government hoped that the facility would remain unused.