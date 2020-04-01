Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As part of measures to ensure that the dreaded COVID-19 does not make its way into the state or at least curb its spread, the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has further ordered the closure of markets, mosques and churches with effect from April 1.

The governor disclosed this at a press briefing addressed by the deputy governor Haruna Manu in Jalingo on Tuesday.

Manu, who said that there were no confirmed cases of the dreaded COVID-19 in the state, said that the extra measures by the state government were in line with best practices and meant to protect the good people of the state from the dreaded COVID-19.

Manu urged the people to adopt the universal best practices and hygiene protocols during the period of the pandemic to avoid becoming channels through which the virus spreads.

His statement reads as follows:

“I urge Tarabans to corporate and adopt the simple, universally acceptable hygiene protocols such as no handshakes, no hugging, washing of hands, use of sanitizers and maintaining social distancing among others.

“The governor has engaged the leadership of CAN and Muslim council which led to the decision to restrict large gatherings in places of worship for now. The leadership of the two religious groups have also communicated the decision to their local government branches.

“As a further step, government has now directed markets and shops in the state to close down, effective from Wednesday, 1st April 2020 by 11 pm, except those that provide essential services such as pharmacies, food stores and petrol stations. Let me caution that these measures should not be allowed to cause panic buying or be used by shop owners to hoard or hike the prices of goods and services.

“I wish to remind you that the ban on public gatherings of more than twenty persons is still in place to safeguard the lives of all citizens. As you are aware, we have taken the bold step of closing down all our inter-state borders to restrict movement into the state. By this address, I am reiterating the earlier directive to the police and NSCDC to enforce strict compliance to this executive order.”

He further clarified that there was no confirmed case of the COVID-19 in the state as the two suspected cases were still under investigation, while the first had proved negative. He urged the people to be vigilant and cooperate with the government to protect the state from the spread of COVID-19.

These latest measures are coming after the government had ordered the closure of schools, land borders and asked civil servants on levels 1-12 to stay at home while banning handshakes, hugging and even kissing.