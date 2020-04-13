Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been urged to constitute a committee for COVID-19 Support Fund to take charge of the over N200million and food items that have been donated to the state.

The Ajia Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, gave the urge in his Easter message to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, and other people of the state.

Adegoke, who is the Executive Director, OES Energy Services Limited and its Subsidiaries, noted that setting up the committee would further encourage more natives of the state, both at home and in the Disapora to donate to the support fund with a view to cushioning the effects of COVID-19 in the people.

His words: “I will like to implore the state governor to constitute a committee for the COVID-19 Support Fund. People have been contributing but it is not as clear as that of other South West states. We don’t even know those that are managing the fund.

“In Osun State, there is a full fledged committee. In Lagos, Ogun and Ekiti States, it is the same thing. Even at the federal level, they have a committee that is managing the fund. But here in Oyo State, we only see the account numbers. It is only the Chief Press Secretary to the governor that is announcing the donations. Is he the only committee member?

“It is when people know the calibre of people involved that would encourage them to donate more. We need to be sincere, we need to do something that will enable people to believe what we are doing, we don’t need to give room for doubt. The moment your subject is doubting you, there is a problem. Be open to your subject, be transparent on your actions, let people see you.

“In respect to the Olodo Infectious Disease Centre, people believe that the place is not ready yet, government should let people know that the place is ready by taking the men of the media on a facility tour. They are the ones to disseminate the efforts you are making, you cannot do everything in isolation without carrying the media along.

“As a leader, you should let your followers know what you are doing. If you don’t allow them to know what you are doing, they will not be able to defend you when and where necessary. So, transparency and openness is key.”