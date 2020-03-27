NAN reports that Katsina State shares borders with Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna and Zamfara, and with the Republic of Niger to the north.

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has announced the closure of all land borders with neighbouring states and Niger Republic, as part of measures to contain possible spread of Covid-19 to the state.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abdulkarim Sirika on Friday in Katsina.

Sirika, who is also the Chairman, Special Task force on Control of Covid-19 in the state, said that the measure takes effect from 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

“In continuation with efforts to contain the possible spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state, His Excellency Aminu Masari, has directed the closure of all land borders with neighbouring states and Niger Republic.

“To this effect therefore, movement of people into the state are strictly prohibited with effect from 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020,” he said.

He, however, said that fuel tankers and vehicles carrying food items and other essential commodities would be allowed into the state after thorough screening and test at the entry points.

Sirika further explained that people are at liberty to move within the state. (NAN)