Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has engaged the services of experts to fumigate the state to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Matawalle engaged the services of Multiplus Investment Limited and Jongri Steel Structures and Agro-Allied Limited as the experts to carry out extensive fumigation of all the 14 local government areas following the report of an outbreak of the coronavirus in the state.

The governor explained that the experts were engaged to cleanse and rid the state of the global pandemic and all other airborne diseases that could affect the public health in the state.

The companies would also undertake refuse disposal, disinfecting public environment as well as environmental cleanliness in all the local government areas of the state.

A source said Ad-hoc staff had already been drawn across the 14 local government areas and trained by health officials on how to carry out the exercise.

“The experts have procured all the necessary small, medium, and sophisticated sprayer machines and other equipment which were distributed for use by the Ad-hoc staff,” the source said.