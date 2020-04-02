Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the indefinite suspension of local council elections due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor’s approval was contained in a press release signed by the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), Dahiru Tata, dated April 1st.

“I wish to inform you that in view of the reality of the CoronaVirus (COVID19) pandemic, the state governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad, CON, has approved that the Local Government Election scheduled to earlier hold in June 2020, is suspended indefinitely,” the release announced.

The release thanked the public for its continued support to the Commission.