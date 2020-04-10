PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged Christians to use the occasion of Good Friday and Easter to pray for God’s intervention to bring an end to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Mohammed stated this in his Good Friday and Easter Monday message, saying Bauchi State and Nigeria deserved continuous prayers to overcome the challenges of the deadly disease.

He called for more support and cooperation towards his government in its effort to control the spread of COVID-19 by abiding and respecting all measures set by the administration.

“You are advised to observe simple personal hygiene in order to keep away from contracting diseases such as constant hand washing, application of hand sanitizer, adherence to the rules of social distancing, avoiding handshaking and touching the face, particularly the mouths, nose and eyes,” he said

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to the maintenance of law and order.

He said his administration had taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the citizens.

The governor enjoined Christian communities to use the festivities for sober reflection and self-evaluation and put into practice, the virtues of peace, honesty and love for one another.

Mohammed tasked people of the state to jettison ethnicity, religious or political differences by living in peace and harmony with one another.