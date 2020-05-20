Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Wednesday inaugurated 160 beds isolation centre for the treatment of Coronavirus patients in the state.

Oyetola, during the inauguration in Osogbo, said the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) renovated the centre and donated equipment and consumables for 100 beds, while the state government added 60 beds to make it 160.

The governor also said the centre, named ‘Mercyland’, had an existing 20-room single beds isolation within the premises.

“On this same premises, we have another 20-room single beds isolation centre, making the Mercyland facility a 180-bed isolation centre,” he added.

Oyetola said donation and the inauguration of the centre was an addition to government’s initiatives for the effective management of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The governor explained that the state also had an existing 130-bed facility in Ejigbo; 12-bed capacity at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and 20-bed capacity with 8-bed intensive care unit at Asubiaro General Hospital in Osogbo.

“In all, we have 342-isolation beds and 8 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed facility in the state,” the governor said.

Oyetola, however, commended CACOVID for their generosity, sense of duty and love for the people of the state at this challenging period.

“With corporate citizens like CACOVID on our side, we are confident as a government that we will win this virulent war.

“I, therefore, appeal to well-meaning sons and daughters of Osun and corporate organisations to lend a hand as we strive against this unseen but very present enemy,” the governor said.

The governor said government had dedicated funds and human resources to beat the virus.

In his remarks, Mr Benedict Alabi, the state Deputy Governor, commended Oyetola for prioritising the health of the citizens since his assumption of office.

Alabi, who doubled as the Chairman of the State’s COVID-19 Taskforce, attributed the milestone achievements recorded by the Taskforce to the huge support received from the governor.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Timothy Arowoogu, CACOVID Coordinator for Oyo and Osun states, commended the state government for the proper management of the virus.

Arowoogu reaffirmed the commitment of the group for government at various levels to end the spread of the disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osun had 41 cases of Coronavirus as confirmed by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC): 32 had been treated and discharged, while three had died. (NAN)