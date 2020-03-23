Judex Okoro, Calabar

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cross River State Government has ordered enhanced screening of passengers and other security measures across all entry points into the state.

In a press statement released in Calabar and signed by Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Governor Ben Ayade directed that all the entry points into Cross River State (land, air and water) be locked down as access will be based on passing a thorough screening regime.

Meanwhile, local government council elections originally scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 28th, has been suspended indefinitely.

According to the directive, all educational institutions in the state, both public and private, are to be shut down by Tuesday, March 24th, until further notice.

He ordered that civil servants, except those on essential services (medical personnel and revenue officers), should, with immediate effect, stay away from work for an initial period of 2 weeks.

He further suspended all mass social, cultural and religious public gatherings, saying that such gatherings must not exceed 5 persons.

On transportation within the metropolis, the governor directed that every public transport rickshaw (Keke) and taxi carry only one passenger at a time, insisting that drivers must have hand sanitisers on hands for use by their passengers, adding that buses are only permitted to carry two passengers on a seat with the drivers mandated to sanitise their vehicles after every trip

With regard to public areas, pubs, bars and restaurants, Governor Ayade said that gatherings in such places must be limited to five customers at a time.

The governor ordered the Commissioner for Health to immediately set up a COVID-19 ad hoc monitoring unit to enforce compliance with all preventive measures as highlighted.