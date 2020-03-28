The Governor of Cross River State Sen Ben Ayade has ordered a total and complete closure of borders from today March 28, 2020.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu who said His Excellency Senator Prof Ben Ayade approved the immediate closure of borders which coincidentally is one of the recommendations of Cross River State Covid-19 ad-hoc Taskforce and Monitoring Committee saddled to coordinate response to the Coronavirus Pandemic. No one is allowed to come into the state anymore! Security Taskforce has been deployed by the various agencies to the border. Our people are advised to adhered strictly

All residents of the state, transporters, taxi men will also be expected to comply with a stay-at-home order while religious organizations, clubs, drinking joints, political gatherings, conferences, summits, burials, social events, town union meetings and any gathering of more than 5 persons remain prohibited. She urged the traditional rulers and opinion leaders to also monitor strict adherence and report to the LGA Taskforce and relevant authorities for enforcements.