Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong is not in self-isolation as he has not come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a statement from the government on Saturday.

Secretary to Government of Plateau Prof Danladi Atu disclosed this while briefing reporters on precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He noted that the state had banned vehicular movement into Plateau State from all border entry routes from 6 pm to 7 am daily.

“The governor is doing very well; he is not in self-isolation. For you to be on self-isolation, you have to be in contact with someone who has the virus and the governor has not come in contact with anyone who has it; he is doing very well – sound and healthy.

“As of now, we have not recorded any case of the disease in Plateau State. In order to ensure that we prevent any case from coming into the state, government has rolled out measures including shutting of markets, ban on festivals, restriction of gathering to not more than 59 people.

“Effective Sunday 29 March 2020 there will be a prohibition of vehicular movement into Plateau State from all border entry routes from 6 pm to 7 am. All people coming into Plateau State should note and take note of this and prepare their trips to avoid unnecessary inconveniences,” Prof Atu said.

He noted further that public transport tricycles in the state will no longer take more than one passenger at a time, while saloon cars and buses will only take four passengers, including the driver.

“The government has set up a COVID-19 eradication task force, which the organised private sector and well-spirited members of the public can contribute to.

“The essence of it is to take care of the vulnerable and some social challenges arising from the situation.”

He said Plateau has five ventilators, two in Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and three in Plateau Specialist Hospital Jos, while the state government had ordered the supply of 10 more.