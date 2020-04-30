Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In other to halt the continuous total disregard of the inter-state lockdown announced Monday to halt movement across states and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, governors, Nigeria Police Force, as well as the National Union of Road Transport Workers and local government area chairmen are to collaborate to strengthen security surveillance along state boundaries.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi said this in the NGF’s communique at the end of its 7th COVID-19 teleconference meeting.

“Governors are concerned with the continued movement of people across states despite the enforcement of inter-State lockdowns across states.

“The forum will collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force to provide increased security, as well as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and LGA Chairmen in the States to strengthen security surveillance along State boarders,” the NGF said in a communique issued at the end of the meeting.

The governors also expressed concern about the rising number of health workers now infected with COVID -19 and resolved to work on ways to ensure enhanced protection for them.

“In the light of rising cases of infections among health workers, State governments will engage with their health workers to provide other incentives, including insurance cover or allowances as may be required,” the governors said.

The governors also resolved to work with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for further training and logistic supports for health workers across the country.

The communique also stated that: “The Forum also received update from the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, who heads the Committee that liaises with development partners. In response to the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on states, the NGF Secretariat will provide technical assistance to state governments to establish common macroeconomic assumptions that will help states prepare revised budgets for 2020.”

Fayemi also said he briefed the forum on coordination efforts with the Federal Government, multilateral and bilateral partners, and the private sector through the Coalition against COVID-19.

He said, “After an interactive session with President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who joined in the teleconference, governors commended Dangote for his increasing involvement in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.”