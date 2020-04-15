Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are currently meeting with the private sector via teleconference to discuss ways of tackling the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) in various states.

The Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) made of people like Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Jim Ovia of UBA, Access, GT, and Zenith banks, have so far contributed N1 billion each to fight the scourge.

UBA equally donated the sum of N5 billion to Nigeria and Africa, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also pledged N50 million, while First Bank is partnering government, the United Nations, and innovative technology firms to provide e-learning solutions to at least one million children under its ‘Keep Them Engaged, Keep Them Safe’ initiative.

Head, Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo confirmed this to Daily Sun in a telephone interview.

The 5th teleconference meeting is presided by the chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

The meeting is to review the strategies so far put in place in their various states and apply peer learning mechanism to share experiences and collectively adopt areas of successes for the good of their citizens.

At the meeting to address the governors are the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe.