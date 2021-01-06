From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Federal Government has expressed concern over the rising cases of the Novel Coronavirus infections amongst health workers and has call for escalation of vigilance.

It has also described as alarming the share level of doubters amongst Nigerians and has called for caution.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, stated this at the first media briefing of the Taskforce for the year in Abuja, yesterday.

He regretted that despite appeals to all Nigerians to stay safe and act in most defensive and protective ways by complying with the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), many failed to do so during the holidays and the effect of that is already showing in the health sector.

“As we have always maintained, testing is a key strategy under the national response. To this end we can report that there are about 100 laboratories across the country. These are 71 public labs; 22 private labs and 7 corporate labs. Collectively, they are to help improve testing in the country.”

The PTF chairman, regretted that there is still very low testing in a number of states. For clarity, the DG NCDC will elaborate on the spheres of responsibility in testing and the Federal Government has sufficiently supported the States to enable them support surveillance and IPC.

“To overcome some of these challenges, the PTF will intensify the risk communication and community engagement to create awareness. The share level of doubts about the virus is alarming and I call on every one to become advocates in support of the national response.”

He said PTF is progressing on the issue of accessing vaccines for Nigerians.