The Federal Government has issued travel advisory to Nigerians to Brazil, India, Turkey, citing risks from COVID-19.

Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, gave the advice during a town hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccination for the North East zone in Yola,

The meeting was organised by the PSC in collaboration with National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Mustapha, who was represented by Minister of Environment, Abubakar Mohammed, said Nigeria has the responsibility to safeguard the health of its people and block any chance to spread the COVID-19 in the country.

“Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid non-essential international travelling at this time, especially to countries that are showing increase in number of COVID-19 deaths.

“Consequently, any person who had visited Brazil, India and Turkey within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be denied entry into Nigeria.

“Among other travelling guidelines, individuals, transporters and airlines that abuse the guidelines shall be sanction,’’ Mustapha said.

He said the PSC has been monitoring with keen interest the rise in cases of COVID-19 abroad.

“The Federal Government deeply sympathises with the government and citizens of those countries and assured them of unflinching support and solidarity.”