Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Workers at the administration department, where the wife of the late Onochie Udemezue, former provost, College of Health Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, works, have gone on self-isolation following the discovery that Udemezue died of COVID-19.

Some staffers of the college, who had direct contact with him when he was sick, were also advised to go on self-isolation.

A source from the hospital disclosed these to Daily Sun, yesterday.

The source told Daily Sun that the hospital, in conjunction with the Anambra State Government, had also commenced contact tracing of those that came close to him when he was sick.

“The professor had been sick with diabetes for a long time, and he had been receiving treatment in that direction. Nobody, not even his family members, were aware he was suffering from COVID-19, until recently, after he died.

“So, those that had contact with him or any of his family members were advised to go on self-isolation; even as efforts are being made to trace those that came close to him when he was sick, in order to isolate them, so that more people will not be infected,” the source said.