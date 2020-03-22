Following the recent increase in the Novel Corona Virus (nCOVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria, the Cross River State Government is to be listed amongst the states to receive the next tranche of support materials for prevention and control. The first tranche is currently ongoing to 7 States of the Federation.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, made this known in Abuja when the Cross River State delegation led by the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr Inyang Asibong and that of Health, Dr Betta Edu visited him in his office.

Ikananade said the Japanese Government had set out $18.2M (Eighteen Million, Two Hundred Thousand US Dollars) as grant to strengthening the capacity of network laboratories of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Nigeria.

He said Cross River will be singled out to benefit from the next tranche due to its efforts in prevention and control of COVID-19 across the State.

Speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr Inyang Asibong expressed the appreciation of His Excellency, Sen Prof Ben Ayade for earmarking Cross River State as the next beneficiary from the grant, following the team’s advocacy meeting on the need for support to the State.

Asibong explained that the aid will go along way to strengthen the effort of Governor Ben Ayade’s led administration to prevent and control the spread of infectious diseases as well as contribute to the surveillance system in Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, on her part, opined that Cross River State has an already functional hi-tech Emergency Operation Center (EOC) situated at Moore Road, with an isolation center sited at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, both within Calabar, the state capital which will be useful in the management of the Corona Virus. She, however, called for urgent support to step up level of preparedness in the state

The Director, International Development Cooperation, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Elizabeth Eghavbare, assured that Cross River State will be in the list for the next tranche as the state is set to meet all the requirements needed by the Japanese Government.