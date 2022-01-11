From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, called for increased bilateral relations with the Hellenic Republic of Greece, particularly on the economy.

This was even as Greece announced the donation of one million COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria to help attack the pandemic.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call when he received in audience the Foreign Minister of Greece, Nikos Dendias in Abuja.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said he was astounded to learn that the visit was the first by any Greek foreign minister to Nigeria and expressed gratitude to the envoy for the commitment in growing the relationship between both countries.

The Greek envoy said the visit was symbolic, wondering why it took so long to witness the visit of a Greek foreign minister in Nigeria.

He said Greece consider Nigeria as a neighbour and see the Mediterranean Sea not as a dividing border, but as a connecting bridge.