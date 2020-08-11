George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

A Volunteer Group, the South East Coronavirus intervention Network has called on concerned agencies, individuals and governments to intensify awareness campaign and advocacy as a way of tackling the spread of dreaded COVID – 19 pandemic in the country.

The Group made the call at a press conference, held in Owerri, Tuesday.

Immediate past commissioner for Information Technology and Entrepreneurship and the Coordinator of the group, Nze Meekam Mgbenwu, who stated this ,identified poor awareness campaign as one of the major challenges inhibiting the fight against the pandemic in the country especially in the rural communities.

He also advised governments at all levels to adopt transparent and proactive strategies as well as encourage efforts aimed at taming the scourge.

Mgbenwu further disclosed that it was in an attempt to complement the existing efforts towards curtailing the Covid-19 spread that SCIN was formed by two technology organizations in the South East, NzukoLabs and LearnFactory.

He added that the group has toured over 20 communities in Imo, Abia and Enugu state, wherein they enlightened the peoples through their Traditional Rulers and other leaders about the pandemic and its preventive measures.

According to him,: “most of the lapses we witnessed in the course of our visits to these communities across the South East states were as a result of poor awareness campaign and advocacy.

Yes, most people are aware of this dreaded virus but many of them hold wrong impressions of it, while some are misinformed or been told lies about it.”

“Till date, some people especially the rural area dwellers still regard Covid-19 as a scam or a ploy by government and political leaders to siphon our commonwealth.

“Also apart from consistent enlightenment programmes or activities, we believe that people can be safe from this pandemic if efforts are collective, sincere and proactive.”

“while we commend the government for its efforts so far, we still advise that more attention and resources should be channeled to the awareness campaign and advocacy.

“No doubt, our community awareness outreaches, radio phone – in programmes, jingles among others are yielding tremendous results and we urge everyone to join hands with us to get our society free from this dreaded pandemic.”

“With guidance from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as getting support from Ford Foundation, the SCIN team is working to extend this initiative through out the states of the South East.”