An NGO, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has called for the quick passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB)amid threat of COVID-19 to the oil sector

Executive Director of the Group Ms Faith Nwadishi made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that the passage of the PIB should be done without further delay as this had been long overdue for 20 years.

According to her, with the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria and across the world, Nigeria’s economy would bounce back if the bill was passed immediately.