A Non-governmental organisation, Save The Nation Movement (STNM) has described as commendable, steps taken by the Akwa Ibom State government to equip the Isolation Centre for the treatment of Coronavirus cases in the State.

The group, which said Governor Udom Emmanuel, did not disappoint with was has been put in place in Akwa Ibom State within the last two weeks, noted that “With what we saw yesterday, in terms of medical equipment, Akwa Ibom is ready to provide adequate medicate for anyone that test positive for the coronavirus pandemic.”

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, by its National Secretary, Comrade Stevens Chilaka, the STNM said; “Even though the governor still needs to do more, installing 13 ventilators and equipping the Ibom Specialist Hospital with modern facilities within this short time is commendable.”

“We have followed responses of States in the country to the Covid-19 pandemic and we must say that we are particularly pleased with the level of equipment already put in place by the Akwa Ibom State government.

“With this level of equipment, it will easier to treat Coronavirus cases in the State.

“We wish to commend the Governor, for taking the pace, especially with the test kits they have acquired, the world class facility at Ibom Specialist hospital which we have seen on several online platforms, complete with modern beds and theatres, the 13 ventilators and the courage he has displayed in carrying out the test on its citizens.”

Calling on Governor Emmanuel to see to the provision of palliatives for the people, the STNM said with the 14 days lock down declared yesterday, it will be necessary to make provision for the welfare of the people, especially the less privileged.