PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

A group, Christians Solidarity Movement on COVID19 (CSCOVID 19 ) has commended the Bauchi state Governor, Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir for lifting the ban on lockdown and congregational prayers in the state.

Leader of the group,, Pastor Zakka Magaji, disclosed this on Friday in Bauchi during the inauguration of the media sub- committee of the movement.

Magaji who was represented by the Secretary of the movement, Mr Francis Azubuike, commmended Governor Mohammed for his proactive response to the novel Coronavirus in the state, paying all directives an decisions of administration have so far demonstrated human face and carried stakeholders along.

Magaji said the reaaon behind the formation of the movement was to complement the efforts of the governor in his gaint stride towards tackling the spread of the virus.

He maintained that the Christians Solidarity Movement on COVID19 19 has embarked on awareness campaign within and outside the state to educate the citizens of the state to observe frequent use of facemask, hand washing and social distancing so as to protect the them from the virus..

Magaji said despite the meagre resources, Governor Bala Mohammad effectively tackled cases of COVID19 to the barest minimum, urging him to maintain the tempo.

He therefore enjoined citizens particularly Christians in the state to intensify prayers for God’s protection over the state and the country in general.

The CSCOVID19 movement charged the media team to demonstrate high level of professionalism and commitment to serve in the group by educating the entire people of the state

particularly those in the grassroots to observe social distancing during worship and use facemask.

Responding on behalf of the Media committee, the Chairman, Honourable Ayuba Hankali, promised to justify the confidence repose on them by using the platform to served the purpose.of its establishment.

Hankali , also enjoined citizens in the state to support the Movement in that direction to achieve the desired set goals.