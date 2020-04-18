Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders have expressed sadness over the alleged killing of 2 keke riders and an okada man in Aba on Friday by the police.

The three citizens were said to have been killed along Aba – Port Express way by Uratta junction in Aba.

The group said that it is unacceptable to them and demand justice for the lives of the citizens.

This is contained in a release made available to newsmen by the group signed Hon. Goodluck Ibem president-general and Comrade Kanice Igwe secretary-general of the group.

They said that since the 2-week lockdown of Abia state over COVID-19 pandemic, no death has been recorded from the disease nor anyone confirm positive for the coronavirus, but that the security agencies had sent five persons to their early graves in their bid to enforce the directives of the lockdown by the government.

“No known law anywhere in world empowers anyone to take the life of another man. The persons in question who lost their lives had no gun, matchet, dangerous weapons neither did they attack the security agents but they were brutally killed for no just cause.

“We will not accept a situation where the matter will be treated with levity or the transfer of the suspect to a far northern state for the matter to calm down. There must be a transparent and open prosecution of the suspects. Murder is murder anywhere in the world. Nobody is above the law. That a police, Civil Defense officer or Army officer is given a gun to enforce the law does not empower him or her to kill anyone at will.”

Thy promised to follow the matter as extra-judicial killing by security agencies in Abia State and other South East states to a logical conclusion.

“No stone must be left un-turned in the investigation of those happy-trigger security agents who have thrown many homes and families into mourning.”

They called for immediate stop of the killing of Igbo youths by security agents in the South East zone, adding that South Easterners are peaceful people.

They also said that the lockdown has brought more misery to different families and urged the Abia State governor to stop the lockdown to avoid a situation where people will start fighting constituted authorities.