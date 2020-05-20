Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Coalition Against COVID-19 (CA-COVID) has renovated an isolation centre and donated 100 beds as well as equipment and consumables for the beds to ensure effective management of coronavirus pandemic in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola commissioned the isolation centre at Mercyland area of Osogbo, yesterday.

He commended CA-COVID for the gesture, noting that the group had not only complemented government’s efforts, but had also demonstrated a sense of duty and love for the people of the state at the very challenging period they were passing through currently.

“Complementing government’s efforts at ensuring the safety and security of the people is the highest duty that a corporate entity, group or individual can provide. It is also the greatest measure of the integrity of these entities and their hearts for the people.

“It is for this reason that I would like to extend our deep gratitude to CA-COVID for their generosity.

“With corporate citizens like CA-COVID on our side, we are confident as a government that we will win this virulent war.

“I thank the Coalition Against COVID-19 for their magnanimity and kindness at this time when we need all the assistance we can get to keep our people,” Oyetola said.

He, however, called on well-meaning sons and daughters of the state and corporate organisations to support government in the fight against what he described as the unseen but very present enemy.

While expressing delight at the high quality of the isolation centre, the governor said with the new 100 beds and 60 additions from government as well as 20-room single beds on the premises, the Mercyland centre had transformed to a 180- bed isolation centre.