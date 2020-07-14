Following the growing concern of the Coronavirus pandemic and the safety of thousands of students, the Interswitch Group has postponed indefinitely, the 2020/2021 edition of InterswitchSPAK national competition.

The organizers of the annual event stated that after consideration on health, safety and general well-being of both participants and other categories of stakeholders involved in the qualifying examinations, they had to postponed the event.

In a statement signed by the Marketing and Communication Officer, Cherry Eromosele said the global concern regarding the Coronavirus outbreak and its outlook which remains unclear, including travel and social gatherings made it extremely difficult not to proceed with the implementation of the 2020 edition as planned.

Eromosele explain that after they had explored all options open to them, including logistics of staging a fully virtual implementation of the competition, the organisers have come to the conclusion that the most optimal course of action would be to defer the season.

She added that the deferment, became necessary after the group commenced, constructive engagement with various stakeholders and partners concerned with the annually initiative.

“We will continue to work with them in unison as they plan towards the subsequent season of the project, she said: “There is no doubt that the appropriate course to take as a socially responsible organization, is to defer this year’s edition of InterswitchSPAK until the dangers to public health posed by the pandemic are sufficiently mitigated.

To this effect, ‘’we have formally ceased ongoing registration of candidates in schools across Nigeria and Kenya for the current year, following the engagement with relevant, concerned educational authorities and stakeholders in both countries, ‘’ she stated

She however said that they will continue to use their digital assets to promote the ideals upon which the InterswitchSPAK initiative was instituted, thereby sustaining awareness and interest in the subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), and also promoting virtual challenges targeted at keeping young science students in both countries engaged.