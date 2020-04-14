Sunday Ani

As the people of Enugu State struggle to survive the harsh economic effect of the stay-at-home order by the state government to contain the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus ravaging humanity, a non-governmental organisation, Regina Ogbonnaeke Empowerment Foundation (ROEF), has thrown its weight behind efforts of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Chairman, Ejike Itodo, to mitigate the effects of the lock down in the state.

ROEFs founder, Mr. Adonu Kingsley, through the Board members of the foundation, handed 850 bags of 25kg rice, as well as 550 cartons of noodles over to the local government chairman as palliatives for the people of Igbo-Eze North.

Mr. Kingsley described the items as part of his own contribution to the governor and the local government chairman in their efforts to cushion the effect of lock down to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Presenting the items at Ogrute, the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Headquarters, the former chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, Chief Ben Onyia, who led the delegation from the Foundation, said: The Foundation considered it wise to support the government because the days of waiting for the state government to do everything for the people are over. We understand that our economy is not very healthy now and that the state and local governments alone may not be able to cushion the effect of this lock down. So, we are using this token to support Governor Ugwuanyi and the local government chairman, as palliative measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown introduced by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Vice Chairman, Igbo-Eze North Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Patrick Okenyi, commended the Foundation for its kind gesture and urged other wealthy individuals to emulate the large heartedness of the founder.

Those who witnessed the event included all the traditional rulers in the local government, councillors as well as president generals town unions.