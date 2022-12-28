From Gyang Bere, Jos

The implementing partner of the COVID-19 vaccine public education project of the Centre for information technology and development (CITAD)/Macarthur Foundation, Friday Bako, has appealed to the media for support in creating awareness on the acceptance and access of the vaccine to marginalised groups in Northern Nigeria.

Bako made the call during a media parley with reporters in Jos, where he assured that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and potent, encouraging Nigerians to be vaccinated.

He explained that the one-year awareness project is sponsored by the Centre for Information Technology And Development (CITAD)/MacArthur Foundation to promote vaccine acceptance and access for marginalized groups in the Northern States of Nigeria.

He said the project was to “Carry out public education on the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 Vaccines to tackle vaccine resistance and hesitancy which in turn will increase the rate of vaccination in the state.

“Monitor the deployment, distribution and use of vaccines in order to promote accountability and transparency in the management of the vaccine working with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the state-level counterparts as well as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as other civil society actors working on health sector accountability.

“Increase the level of information about access points for getting a vaccination and ensuring that marginalized groups especially persons with special needs have unlimited access to the vaccine by closely with the State Primary Health Agencies.

“To combat fake news, misinformation and all conspiracy theories aimed at making the people not believe about the existence of the virus as well as discouraging them from being vaccinated.

“We understand the critical role being played by the Media who are opinion moulders, gatekeepers and sources of accurate information as well as their ability to hold those in authority accountable.

“This necessitated this parley, as we have observed how fake news, conspiracy theories and other false claims not scientifically proven which have adversely affected the uptake of the COVID-19 Vaccines.”

He noted that the media with excitement the critical watchdog of the media in society and described it as partners in progress, noting that engaging the media will have a significant impact on the actualisation of the project.

“The COVID-19 Vaccines in circulation have been certified by the WHO which is responsible for international public health to be safe, efficacious, harmless and useful in eradicating the Virus. On this note, it is important to commend the efforts, synergy and collaboration of World Health Experts who worked round the clock to make sure vaccines are produced in the shortest time to tackle the virus.

“It is important that the media rise up to its responsibility of feeding the public with accurate information about COVID-19 and the vaccines by dispelling fake news that has heightened hesitancy,” he stated.

He stated further, “Globally as of today, 660,623,962 total COVID-19 cases have been recorded with the death toll being 6,681,686. 633,433,753 who recovered from the virus after contracting it. 20,508,523 active cases with 38,495 in a critical situation. In Nigeria: 266,381 confirmed cases, 259,759 discharged, 3,467 active cases and 3,155 deaths so far.

“In Plateau: 10,341 confirmed cases, 10,260 discharged, 6 persons on admission & 75 deaths. From 3rd to 9th December 2022 31 new confirmed cases,” he stated.