Olakunle Olafioye

Governments at all levels and stakeholders in public health in Nigeria have been tasked to come up with measures that will adequately protect the aged and the vulnerable against the debilitating effects of COVID-19.

A trustee of Gabi Williams Alzheimers Foundation (GWAF), an NGO working in partnership with Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) towards combating Alzheimers disease in the country, Ms Olatoun Williams made the call at Webinar entitled: “The impact of COVID -19 public health crisis on the aged, dementia sufferers and their caregivers.

The Zoominar, according to Williams, was organised to enable experts with extensive knowledge in public health, ageing cum dementia and other local conditions provide answers to questions from members of GWAF.

At the end of the exhaustive deliberations, the panel unanimously agreed that most people infected with COVID 19 virus would experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring treatment, adding that old people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer were at the risk of being easily infected by the ravaging Corona Virus.