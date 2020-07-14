Josfyn Uba

Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa, the CEO of Lifestyle Hues, is a brand/marketing communications consultant. Prior to starting her own company, Rotimi had worked on some of the biggest international tobacco brands and campaigns in Nigeria.

Today, she works with and trains SMEs and start-ups in the areas of branding, social and media marketing, customer service, and other areas through online courses and workshops. So, she knows what it means to create avenues to elevate brands.

That is her aim as she takes on the task of adding value and creating avenues for small businesses to tap into the opportunities inherent in branding.

Rotimi-Akinfenwa spoke with Daily Sun recently:

What does success mean for brands that are struggling to stay afloat in business in these difficult times?

These are unprecedented times, with the COVID-19 pandemic, racial and other human rights issues arising. Brands that will thrive are those that are empathic towards their customers, staff and stakeholders and those that are innovative.

This season, I have seen businesses (big and small) produce sanitizers, masks and shields for sale, thus, extending their product portfolio. I have seen concerts, other events and training programmes moved online, celebrities creating digital training products, drive-in cinemas and so much more.

This period has been a tough one for everyone around the world and the brands that would be remembered after this would be the ones who went out of their way to be considerate, responsive towards their customers’ needs, found a way to creatively serve them, their stakeholders and humanity in general.

Brands, businesses and countries in general are undergoing peculiar challenges; how can brands effectively manage their image even in the midst of a pandemic?

They can do this by being good citizens of their community, play by the rules, offer flexible services within the stipulations of the law and give back in whatever capacity they can. I say “whatever capacity” because brands come in all shapes and sizes and with various strengths.

What would you advise companies to do, since a lot of brands have been forced to release lots of staff because of the challenges of this pandemic?

That is a tough one because numbers and overheads are the ultimate consideration for any business. I would suggest, from a brand reputation and marketing perspective, that the businesses seek ways to strip down their costs while maintaining staff. For example, I believe a member of staff will better appreciate an employer who reduces his salary and keeps him at this time as opposed to one who cuts him off completely. I also believe everything starts with the leadership of those businesses as well; they must cut back on their own paychecks as they do so with the staff. In the end, this is what emergency and contingency plans and funds are for. Some (not all) businesses can still find ways to serve their customers safely and possibly virtually at this time, in order to stay afloat. Employer branding is serious business and your employees are your brand ambassadors in and out of COVID-19 season. There is a need to communicate with and carry staff along as much as possible.

What would you advice people who have lost their jobs, or are contending with uncertain careers?

Let me first say, you can never go wrong with having skills that can solve people’s problems. If you are about to lose a job or can’t seem to find one, those skills can bring you unexpected income and provide you as woman with a career path you never expected. Some people have created classes, courses and are sharing their knowledge; others have created products from their homes and are cashing out. If you have a job, however uncertain, keep it and build your side hustle so you can eventually fall back on it when the chips are down. If you don’t have a job, build your hustle relentlessly. Whatever your situation, ensure you have marketable, problem-solving skills and you will hardly ever be out of a job, whatever the state of the economy.

I left paid employment and started Lifestyle Hues Brand Consulting because I wanted to find a deeper expression for my skills and myself. I was in a great brand manager role at one of the biggest advertising agencies in Nigeria but I felt the need to start my own endeavour and, like I said, discover aspects of my latent skills. I would say it’s been an incredible journey of discovery. I discovered a love for SMEs in spite of their limitations. I also observed a love for teaching and training others in the areas of brand building and marketing, backed by my years of experience. The entrepreneurship journey is a big test of purpose, tenacity, drive, and innovation but it is also rewarding.

Many people are starting small businesses from home to cope with the effects of this pandemic. How sustainable is this trend in the long run?

I believe it can be sustained. So many fresh hustles will be birthed or accelerated at this time and some will take over as main hustles post-COVID-19. Many women and men will rise to the occasion to support their families and discover sustainable businesses in the long run and, depending on how long this goes on, some will have created innovative business models that will work for them long term. A good example is the online training ecosystem. So many people have been forced into the space just so they can sustain themselves.

What strategic marketing tip would you share with startup business owners on how they can survive beyond this period?

Business is about meeting needs creatively and profitably and not just about promoting your product or service. If you can, adjust your operations and see how you can serve customers this period.

For those that can do it, delivery and virtual services have been working for them. Above all, they need to be flexible and empathetic, let customers know they care and are doing all they can to serve them safely. When this is over, customers will remember businesses and brands that stuck with them, service-wise, communication-wise.

The early years of starting up a business are usually hard; what can new women entrepreneurs do to weather this storm their young businesses would face?

Like their male counterparts, they can weather the storm with good mentoring, financial accountability, taking risks, continuous growth and improvement backed with an enormous amount of hard work.

Have you ever nursed thoughts to give up?

I have felt like giving up many times. I have gone ahead to apply for 9-to-5 jobs in the last few years but I always circle back. My love for my craft and sense of purpose keeps me going.

What do you wish to change for the Nigerian woman?

I would shut down cultural nuances that still manage to hinder women’s professional advancement and, in many cases, personal choices. I would also fight for women’s rights and protection from domestic and sexual violence. Women’s rights are human rights.