Okwe Obi, Abuja

Forum of Social Democratic Party Chairmen has faulted the guidelines released by the Federal Government ahead of school resumption due to Coronavirus, saying the precautionary measures would be difficult for school authorities to abide to.

Part of the 52-page document explained that, “learners may arrive and depart at different times to avoid overcrowding; schools may reopen gradually (e.g., starting with particular grade levels).”

“Schools may alternate attendance days per week, with learners at the secondary level (or equivalent) and above having fewer in-person classes.

“Learners can better manage independent learning (e.g., junior secondary school learners attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays while primary school learners attend classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays). Learners may remain in one location “with teachers coming to them.”

SDP Chairman, Delta State Chapter, and Chairman of the Forum, Oke Idawene, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, called on government to review it.