Zika Bobby

With the nationwide shut down of bars and restaurants owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, Guinness Nigeria has expressed its preparedness to provide care packages to support at least 3000 bartenders and waiters across Nigeria. The company noted that the pandemic had negatively impacted hospitality professionals in the country.

A statement signed by Lola Ashafa, Senior Brand Manager, Guinness Nigeria, read: “We have decided to #RaiseTheBar. To show our support to our bar community during this difficult time, we will send special care packages to bartenders and bar owners. Send us their names using the hashtag #RaiseTheBar and we will handle the rest.”