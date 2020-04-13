The President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel has enjoined the sporting family in Nigeria not to lose grasp of hope and the bigger picture as Christians celebrate Easter across the globe.

In his goodwill message, the Treasurer of the Association of National Olympics Committees of Africa (ANOCA) was optimistic that stakeholders were in good spirit and safe with their families, bearing in mind the challenges being faced globally as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The impact of Covid-19 has been quite enormous and unprecedented, affecting virtually all sectors, including sports, which has now led to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and various other national and international sporting engagements. However, in the face of these difficulties, I sincerely hope that we shall all come out of it stronger and more determined to move ahead in life in the Olympics spirit of solidarity and friendship.”

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) member advised all and sundry to adhere to the instructions by health workers.

“While we continue the fight against Covid-19 and for the restoration of normal life, please stay safe and observe all etiquettes of hygiene, social distancing, as well as other instructions from governments and experts.”