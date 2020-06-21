Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

NASARAWA State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and investment, Mr Obadiah Boyi has said that Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 pandemic, ravaging the world, has poised negative effect on the industrialization drive policy of the state.

He stated this while answering questions from Journalists in Lafia, regretting that marribone industries leased out by the present administration would have been revived and put to use but it is being hampered by the devastating effect of COVID-19 raving the world with Nasarawa State inclusive.

The Trades, Industry and Investment Commissioner, noted that the state governnent is currently reviewing its industrial policy to make it a more friendly ground for investors to invest and conducive for the people of the state.

“The administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule had leased out some of the marribone industries built by the previous government to investors who were ready and still ready to revive the industries but have been hit by the pandemic”, the Commissioner decried.

He further said that the administration of Abdullahi Sule whose cardinal objectives and focal point is to industralize the state, growth the economy has liberalized the cumbersome processes as practiced by the successive governments for the development of the state.

“In view of the investments friendly environment created, government now receives an average of not less than four intending investors weekly, the issue at hand is the Covid19 pandemic that has kept the investors away from the state’.

Mr Obadiah Boyi who also hope that as soon as the pandemic is over, the State would welcome more investors to the state, adding that business would also resume in the state considering that the state is being driven by beaurocratic bottle neck to make it more friendly and convenient for investors to thrive.

The Commissioner who also used the opportunity to call on the people of the state to form cooperative groups to enable them benefit from the Federal Government loan facilities, explained that it would be easier dealing with cooperative groups than individuals while accessing loan.