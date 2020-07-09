The Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, on Thursday, said that the cheapest way to fight various diseases was through effective hand washing.

Edu said this in Calabar while receiving over 200 handwashing stations donated by United Purpose, a non-governmental organisation, for the Primary Healthcare Development Agency in Cross River.

The commissioner, who said she was grateful that the state had partners who were always ready to support it in the area of health, stressed that when sanitation fails, healthcare suffers.

“Although the state had not recorded massive number of the ravaging COVID-19 infections and deaths residents are advised to have a high index of suspicion.

“We encourage everyone to effectively use the available resources in the health facilities in the state and have a high index of suspicion.

“I call on the health workers in the state to bring the Infection Control Protocol (ICP), they have been taught to bear.

“We will be signing the Clinical Governance Agreement today to ensure that when our clients go to our facilities they are protected and the care giver is also protected,” she said.

The commissioner encouraged residents of the state to build their immunity because it was a way of protecting themselves and their loved ones.

She added that anyone who felt any symptoms of COVID-19 should go to the state’s testing centre.

Dr Janet Ekpenyong, Director General, Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency (CRSPHCDA), lauded United Purpose and other partners for assisting the state.

Ekpenyong said it was not the job of the government alone to fight the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the state but the job of everyone.

Mr Nanpet Chuktu, the Programme Manager of United Purpose, said his organisation partnered the state because it wanted to help in pushing back the virus from the state.

“We the United Purpose, through the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council, are making a donation of 10 hand washing stations per Local Government Area (LGA).

“These hand washing stations are for emergency and would be delivered to the state’s Primary Healthcare Agencies.

“We are looking at about 250 of them and each of the primary healthcare facilities would get at least one.” (NAN)