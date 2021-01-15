From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has lamented that the nation’s ranks of dedicated, resourceful and patriotic leaders have been depleted by COVID-19 pandemic.

Obasanjo listed such patriots who served the nation in various capacities, but succumbed to COVID-19 to include Dr. Bolu Akin-Olugbade and Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu (Retd).

In separate letters, made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, yesterday, Obasanjo went down memory lane to recall his association with the COVID-19 victims.

In a letter of condolence to Mrs. Gladys Ndubuisi-Kanu, wife of the late former military administrators of Imo and Lagos states in the 70s, Obasanjo said: “Admiral Kanu’s inspiring career traversed soldiering, public administration, pro-democracy activism and business. It is noteworthy that in the course of his military service which straddled more than two decades, he acquitted himself as a dedicated officer, a gentleman and a real patriot. From the thick of the Nigerian civil war where he commanded various regiments and corps, to the post-war re-organisation of the military, he distinguished himself as a seasoned military officer to which I could bear witness. Admiral Kanu was acknowledged as a disciplined, detribalised, transparent and humane public officer with an enviable track record. He left behind an impeccable record of leadership, a legacy of forthrightness, thoroughness and unwavering commitment to public good.”

The former President also described late Dr. Akin-Olugbade, reported to have died of COVID-19 complications, as a passionate Nigerian, who was always in defence of the country’s unity.

In the condolence letter to his wife, Chief (Mrs.) Oladunni Akin-Olugbade, he said: “In spite of his privileged background, Bolu did not lose the common touch. He was as passionate in his defence of Nigerian unity as he was devoted to his roots. No wonder, he actively promoted the history and culture of his local community who also immensely benefited from his wise counsel and generosity. As Aare Ona Kakanfo and a prominent son of Owu Kingdom, our much-respected brother contributed to better understanding and harmony among our people. He was a committed and an effective representative of his people and worked for their progress. His unfaltering support for the general interest of Owu Kingdom and its Chiefs-in-Council cannot be over-emphasised. He was loyal, devoted, dedicated and faithful generally to Owu cause and interest. All Owu people have lost a great son.”