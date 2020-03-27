Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has confessed that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has taught the world a great lesson, and also provided a great opportunity for countries of the world, including Nigeria to strengthen its healthcare system.

The Minister, at a press conference in Abuja, on Thursday, told journalists that neither Nigeria nor the rest of the world, including developed countries were prepared for such huge devastation by coronavirus outbreak.

He confirmed that the virus was a new one to the world, and even developed countries with stronger and sophisticated medical systems was taken unaware, just like Nigeria.

Briefing journalists on the Covid-19 update on Friday, in Abuja, Dr. Ehanire, said “Covid-19 pandemic has thought the world a great lesson. It has made countries of the world to discover lapses in their health system.

“Most health systems have been overwhelmed and they are thinking of new ways of rebuilding their health system. We are doing so too. We would use this opportunity to learn our lessons and rebuild our health system. We have a very weak health system and we will use this opportunity to make necessary corrections.

“It’s unfortunate that many countries that thought that they have strong healthcare system are suprised to see that they are overwhelmed by the devastating effect of Covid-19 pandemic. Howbeit, It’s an opportunity for us to rebuild and restrengthen our health system from primary to tertiary level.”

The Minister appealed to health facilities and health workers at all levels, including public and private, to be on high alert and maintain a high index of suspicion and give full cooperation to contact tracers everywhere.

He added: “While train stations, land borders and international airports remain closed, precautionary measures are also being taken by the Federal Government to protect our seaports.

“Currently, only ships that have been at sea for more than 14 days can dock in our ports after crew members have been confirmed negative for COVID-19. An exception to this 14-day restriction are vessels carrying oil and gas products as they require minimal contact.”