Rita Okoye

For Ghanaian award-winning film director, writer, and film producer, Kofi Asamoah, Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has done a lot to hard to the world, especially to the global economy as well individual homes.

Expressing his take on the dreaded virus, Kofi Asamoah s aid, “I believe the virus is real and is indeed with us. As a global pandemic, its daunting effect on world economies is very obvious. I think, however, that there’s the need for the world to put some more emphasis and attention on the emotional and psychological damages caused to persons and families by the virus. Aside the destruction of world trade and markets, the virus is also breaking families apart and needful to have social interventions to mutate those effects of the pandemic,” he told Sun News in an interview.

Kofi Asamoah, who is also the CEO and Creative Director of Kofas Media , a Film, Television and Advertising Production Company h eadquartered in Accra, Ghana, shared his inspiration and early days challenges as a seasoned filmmaker.

He says “My biggest inspiration has always been my passion for the industry. It’s the passion to tell my own stories and create my own world and get people to appreciate it while making a living out of it is the force the drives my existence in the film and television space.