Rita Okoye
For Ghanaian award-winning film director, writer, and film producer, Kofi Asamoah, Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has done a lot to hard to the world, especially to the global economy as well individual homes.
Expressing his take on the dreaded virus, Kofi Asamoah said, “I believe the virus is real and is indeed with us. As a global pandemic, its daunting effect on world economies is very obvious. I think, however, that there’s the need for the world to put some more emphasis and attention on the emotional and psychological damages caused to persons and families by the virus. Aside the destruction of world trade and markets, the virus is also breaking families apart and needful to have social interventions to mutate those effects of the pandemic,” he told Sun News in an interview.
Kofi Asamoah, who is also the CEO and Creative Director of Kofas Media , a Film, Television and Advertising Production Company headquartered in Accra, Ghana, shared his inspiration and early days challenges as a seasoned filmmaker.
He says “My biggest inspiration has always been my passion for the industry. It’s the passion to tell my own stories and create my own world and get people to appreciate it while making a living out of it is the force the drives my existence in the film and television space.
During the early days of my career, my biggest challenge was finding resources to make my first move. We started from the bottom now we are here. My biggest idol and mentor in the Film Industry is Tyler Perry.”
When asked if his country’s economy is favourable for his likes in the entertainment industry, Kofi Asamoah expressed his opinion.
Hear him, “Our industry is a growing one. And for a developing country like ours, there’s not a lot the economy offers in contribution to the Film business. Our numbers as a Nation do not help the market value of the industry. However, there has been government support through policy interventions that favors the development and progress of the industry
Until COVID-19, my plans for 2020 was to start a film village and the first Film set hub in Ghana.”
Born on March 27, 1987 in Assin Anyinabrem in Ghana’s Central region, Kofi grew up mostly in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana where he had his basic and primary education at the Young Christian Preparatory School.
