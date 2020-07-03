The Honourable Commissioner for Health and Chairman Cross River State Covid-19 Response Taskforce Dr. Betta Edu has called on Cross Riverians to expect positive Covid-19 cases anytime soon following the Federal Government of Nigeria resolve to lift the ban on interstate travel and opening of the airport.

Dr Edu stated this as she decried the massive influx of people into the state over the last 6 days. She said hundreds of persons have moved into the state and more than anytime we are at risk.

According to her, the influx of people into the state since the re-opening of the interstate border is extremely overwhelming, adding that it poses a very serious public health concern especially in the fight against contending the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

She further stressed that most entrants into the state including some almajiris that came in about four days ago in their numbers are from Covid-19 epid center, and that this calls for worry. The state is urgently intensifying plans to set up more stringent public health preventive measures following the development stating that Cross Riverians should expect a new normal. However, she call for calm adding that it is time for all Cross Riverians to take precaution as they engage in their daily activities. According to her, everyone must be on alert and remain safe in this second phase of the pandemic.

“Please don’t feel panic, don’t feel stigmatized, walk into our new test centers, get tested, get protected and together we can overcome this virus” Dr. Betta Edu