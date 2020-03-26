Following the Press Release from the Governor issuing directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state, which includes the enforcement of a total lockdown of entry and exit into Cross River State, the state Commissioner for Health,Dr Betta Edu has led the health cluster team and State Security team to seek Partnership with security agencies in the state.

The taskforce was part of the enforcement team which includes security operatives as a way to prevent COVID-19 pandemic into Cross River State through its numerous entry and exit points.

Governor Ayade had given directive to lock down all the routes through lands,air, and waters into Cross River State due to increase in Coronavirus diseases in Nigeria.

Speaking at the visits to the army,police, immigration,civil defense among others, Dr Betta Edu said the ministry embarked on this important advocacy to seek support from the security agencies in Cross River State to help enforce the Governor’s directive on Covid-19 lockdown.

The Commissioner maintained that the advocacy campaigns to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies was to assist in enforcing the need for residents to know the symptoms, dangers and preventive measures required to avoid the risk of contracting the disease by ensuring that Cross Riverians adhere to the lay down protocols.

She said already social gathering, social distancing, suspension of cultural and religious activities amongst others are in force but are not being taken seriously by the citizens which poses dangers to the preventive measures of COVID-19 pandemic taken by government.

“The foresight of His Excellency, Sen Prof Ben Ayade prepared us for possible advent of Coronavirus in Cross River State and through the Grace of God, this administration has been able to leverage the experience of trained medical personnel in preparation to curtail the spread of the infectious disease,” Edu said.

The Commissioner used the visits to seek for closer Partnership with the Nigerian Army, DSS, Police, Immigration and Nigerian Civil Defence in Cross River State in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic

In their sepreate responses, the Brigade Commander,Brigadier General O.T Olatoye, State Director of DSS, A.A. Ilupeju said and Commissioner of police, Nkereuwem Akpan among others Commended the Cross River State Government for its effort so far in battling Covid-19,with assurances of Support from the security agencies.

They all Advised Government to insist that religious gathering should be suspended immediately without delay as the joint task force will be on patrol to monitor the exercise.

At the Commissioner’s entourage were the Director-General of SACA, Dr Etcheri Ansa, DG Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency,Dr Janet Ekpenyong, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health,Takon Asu Takon, representatives of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Special Adviser Muslim Affairs,Alh.Tanimu Hassan, State Epidemiologist, Mrs Inyang Ekpenyong and Permanent Secretary , Security Services,Dr Alfred Mboto amongst others.