The coalition of health sector professionals in Kogi, has cautioned against lifting the ban on social and religious gatherings in the state.

Dr Kabir Zubair, the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), made the call in a statement on Saturday in Lokoja.

Zubair, who signed the statement on behalf of the coalition, urged the state government to thread with caution, saying that the nation was just entering the second phase of the COVID-19 transmission.

The health professional bodies include: NMA; National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), and Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN).

Others are the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN).

It would be recalled that the state government on Thursday lifted the ban on all religious gatherings in the state.

According to the statement, community transmission is gradually outgrowing the number of imported cases and may escalate in the coming days.

“As those already infected go through the incubation period without being identified, community transmission is likely to increase.

“Although, Kogi has not recorded any case so far but two of it’s indigents have died of the disease outside the state, the potential for community spread still exists,” it said.

The coalition commended the government for proactive steps in the face of the Coronavirus outbreak, adding that it must be very tactical in relaxing the ban on gathering.

“Government must be very tactical in relaxing these measures, especially with respect to gathering in large numbers, the disease is highly contagious in nature,” it said.

The coalition, however, expressed dismay at the slow pace of work on designated isolation centers in the state, saying, “government has to expedite action in equipping the isolation and treatment centres”

It urged health sector workers in the state to remain vigilant and committed to exuding professionalism in handling the pandemic.

“The public is urged to adhere strictly to all preventive measure given by stakeholders, social distancing, regular hand hygiene, cough etiquette and wearing of face masking is advised,” it added. (NAN)