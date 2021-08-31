By Lukman Olabiyi

The Chairman Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board, Prof Adebunkola Adefule-Ositelu has disclosed that very soon Federal Government (FG) would announced their invention for COVID-19 cure.

Prof. Adefule-Ositelu made this known yesterday while, speaking with journalists at a event set aside to commemorate 2021 African Traditional Medicine Day by Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The theme for the event was ‘Traditional Medicine-Research and Development’.

Adefule-Ositelu said that their traditional medicine for the pandemic had already gone through all the necessary stages to confirm its efficacy.

She added that the herb had also been approved by the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) .

Adefule-Ositelu said that a lot of researches and studies had gone in to the making of the herbal for COVID-19 cure, adding that the traditional medicine practitioners are collaborating with the government on the pandemic management.

She insisted that very soon, the discoveries of the practitioners on COVID-19 would be announced by the federal government.

The Professor boasted that the herbs worked perfectly in curing the pandemic, hinted that several notable Lagosians infected with the COVID-19 had used the herbs before they tested negative to the virus, adding that campaign against African medicine was malicious and selfish.

She said: “The herb works perfectly. The Lagos State Commissioner just took it now. We gave him when he had COVID-19. Several other notable personalities have also used it and found it very efficient. Very soon, the federal government will make formal announcement on the efficacy of the drug.”

Meanwhile, Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu decried the rising rate of deforestation in the South West region of the country, saying that natural herbs that could help in tackling major pandemic are gradually going into extinction.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was represented by at the occasion by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.

The Commissioner equally tasked the traditional medicine practitioners to come up with evidence-based vaccines that could effectively treat some of the diseases killing hundreds of residents, saying it is high time African traditional medicine experts came up with scientifically proven medicine as it is done in China and other developed nations rooted in traditional medicine practice.

The governor said that his administration recognizes the importance of the traditional medicine experts in the state, saying that most Lagosians would have visited the one traditional medicine centre or the other before visiting the orthodox medicine facilities.

According to the governor, traditional medicine practitioners help in dealing with the brain drain with exodus of health workers leaving the country in droves, adding that the traditional medial practitioner currently outnumbered the orthodox medial practitioners in the state.

On his part, the Registrar of the board, Mr Kadiku Olorunkemi, who said that the board had trained over 900 practitioners , assured that the agency would continue to provide the enabling environment needed to unlock the inherent potentials in traditional medicine to the benefit of mankind.

