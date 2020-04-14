Heritage Bank Plc has joined the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the celebration of “World Health Workers Week” and pay tribute to health workers globally for their selfless sacrifice and bravery in the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic causing countless mortality rates.

The event is an annual commemoration of health workers, but this year’s was scheduled to honour health workers during the 8th annual World Health Worker Week, from April 6 – 11.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Leaders on the Line,” which, according to WHO, highlighted the need to provide greater leadership opportunities for frontline health workers—particularly women health workers, who make up more than 70 per cent of the global health workforce, are often at great personal risk to themselves and their families, to save and improve lives..

“At the same time, this theme emphasizes how health workers often put themselves on the line, often at great personal risk to themselves and their families, to save and improve lives,” the global body added.

Commending the health practitioners worldwide, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world the heroic efforts health workers on the front lines make every day to keep their respective communities and the world safe and healthy.

“Despite the havoc caused by the Coronavirus pandemic on individuals and the medical personnel who are not spared by the disease, they continue to play significant roles to contain the spread of the disease, carter for the affected patients and embark on research to attain robust understand of COVID-19. They also take steps further to proffer recommendation on how to remain safe, hale and hearty, while we all embrace the warmth and safety of our homes. This is a call for every individual within and outside to honour and support the brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines,” he stated.

He, however, gave assurance that, as a bank, “we are proud to join forces with health workers and agencies to help suppress the transmission of the virus, minimize social-economic impacts on the global community and work together to boost the nation economic growth,”

Also, as part of effort to support and attain a more robust health system in the country, Sekibo has further called and encouraged government at all levels, key stakeholders, including the private sector to strengthen financial and technical support for health workers, as part of efforts to create a safer environment for them.