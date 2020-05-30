Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Dozens of survivors of COVID-19 in Borno State have warned people not to be complacent with the measures to contain the spread of the disease, noting that the pandemic is still raging in the northeastern states.

Speaking at an awareness campaign organised by Borno State government with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and some development partners in Maiduguri on Friday, the survivors now known as “Heroes and Heroines” of COVID-19 said the virus could ravage more people except people observe all measures prescribed by the health authority to halt its spread.

‘Allhamudullah (praise be to God), we have been discharged from the isolation centre after suffering from Coronavirus. This virus is real. People should not be complacent about it. We must ensure we still wash our hands with soaps regularly, maintain social distancing and wear nose masks when in public and crowded places,’ Malam Ali, one of the heroes, said at the event held at Abba Kyari COVID-19 Treatment Centre in Maiduguri.

He said the campaign was necessary because some members of the public still doubt the existence of coronavirus pandemic.

‘COVID-19 is real. We went through it when we tested positive. We were in isolation for over 14 days. Coronavirus is here in Borno,’ he declared.

Other COVID-19 heroes that spoke at the event canvassed for aggressive campaigns by the government and other partners maintain the virus is real, adding that status of anybody or money does not prevent such person from being infected. They urged families to maintain good hygiene at homes and public places.

The Chairman of the State COVID-19 Response and Control Committee, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, urged people to take precautions. He said only the survivors could tell the story of their encounter with the virus better.

He said anyone who tested negative without underlying ailment, can overcome the deadly virus in isolation though the world was yet to find a drug or vaccine to cure COVID-19. He appealed to the people to show more responsibility by protecting themselves through the various measures and protocol given by health experts.

WHO which is leading the coordination of the development partners’ COVID-19 response in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, in a published report, said about 500 samples were collected from the three states still battling with over a decade Boko Haram insurgency. It said 76 per cent of those who tested positive have now recovered and have been discharged from the isolation centre.

Borno has had 258 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since April 18th when it recorded its first (index) case. More than 100 have been so far discharged.