The International Handball Federation (IHF) has informed the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) that it is a recipient of a financial grant to cushion the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on handball in Nigeria.

In a letter written and signed by IHF President, Dr. Hassan Moustafa to the HFN President, Sam Ocheho, the world handball governing body stated that it will grant HFN the financial support of 8,000 Swiss Francs (equivalent to $8,000) to aid the negative effect of the pandemic on handball activities in Nigeria.

“As communicated during the joint meeting of the IHF Council with all IHF Member Federations, which was held by video conference on July 16, 2020, the IHF Executive Committee decided on June 9, 2020, to help reduce the negative impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on the handball family,” the IHF boss said

“I am pleased to inform you that the IHF will grant to your federation financial support amounting to CHF 8,000 to join forces in reducing the negative impact of COVID-19 on your federation and handball activities in your country.”