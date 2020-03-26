The Women Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC) on Thursday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the flow and launch of new technologies in the ICT sector.

Yemi Odutola, the Head of Communication at W.TEC made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He noted that the technology sector just like many others had taken a big hit as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The outbreak is driving many of the leading professionals in the industry into hiding for the time being.

“The advantage the sector has over many is the fact that most of its works are facilitated with portable technology (Laptops and internet) which has allowed bulk of its activities to function smoothly unhindered.

“On the other hand, the sector has suffered in areas where regular conferences, expos, travel of information technology gurus have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak.

“This pandemic in the short term has hampered the flow and launch of new technologies in the dynamic sector,” Odutola said.

He said that the sector had also lost ground to COVID-19, noting that all of its major resources both man and softwares had been drafted toward the fight of the disease which in turn has distracted the primary focus of tech.

Odutola, however, noted that it was a commendable thing that technology had been used in sharing the right medical information, research figures, update from various countries to determine how to restrict movement.

“The tech sector in the U.S. for example has been helpful by working together with medical authorities to help fight the spread of the disease in other countries too.

“Governments must maintain the technology sector on the list of essential service providers for them to continue delivering needed information,” the communication officer said.

Odutola said the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the socio-economic way of life of people like they had never seen before, noting that it had gradually shut down every country and forced all persons to stay home.

“According to World Health Organisation as at March 25, the deadly virus had claimed 18,810 lives globally and still counting with a rising figure of 421,414 confirmed cases,’’ he said.

The communication officer urged Nigerians to stay safe by adhering to the preventive guidelines provided by WHO. (NAN)